Pundit’s intriguing choice as he picks between Chelsea’s Lukaku and Man Utd’s Ronaldo as most influential signing

Simon Jordan has named Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as the more influential signing than Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

These two Premier League giants arguably had the best transfer windows of all the big six clubs this summer, but former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan believes Lukaku is probably going to have more of an impact in the big games this season.

Ronaldo arrives back at Man Utd aged 36 and surely no longer capable of playing at the extremely high level he showed in his first spell at Old Trafford, or during his peak years at Real Madrid.

Jordan expects the Portugal international will still be a force for clubs like Newcastle and Burnley to deal with, but isn’t sure Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk will be too worried about facing him.

Lukaku, by contrast, arguably just showed the form of his career in a two-year spell at Inter Milan, and has made a terrific start at Chelsea.

The Belgium international looks just what the Blues needed up front after they struggled for goals last season, so Jordan might have a point about which signing will ultimately prove the better one.

“Lukaku,” Jordan told talkSPORT, when asked to pick between the players. “Lukaku playing in a Chelsea side that I admire.

“I’m not a huge fan of Chelsea, I’m a London club supporter and it’s not Chelsea so I don’t sit there in awe of Chelsea, but I admire [Thomas] Tuchel, I think he embodies everything that a manager should be.

“I think that his team is quite formidable and I think Lukaku being put in that side will score 30 plus goals this season.”

He added: “In the big games I don’t think Ronaldo’s going to put the fear of god into Virgil van Dijk.

“I don’t think Ronaldo will put the fear of god into some of these central defenders.

“But he will probably put the fear of god into Crystal Palace or Wolverhampton Wanderers or Burnley or Brentford or Newcastle United.”