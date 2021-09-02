Ruben Semedo exclaims ‘I’m innocent’ after release on bail following rape allegations

Olympiacos and Portugal defender Ruben Semedo has been released on bail by the Greek authorities, according to MSN and Mais Futebol.

The Portuguese outlet report that the 27-year-old has been released on bail of of €10,000 after a hearing at Athens court today regarding allegations of rape.

Semedo, who has previously served five months in prison in Spain after accusations of kidnapping and assault with an illegal weapon, was arrested last Monday after claims that he raped a 17-year-old girl.

Mais Futebol add that the Portugal international told journalists ‘I’m innocent’ in a brief statement as he left the central court in Athens earlier today.

MSN add that no other bail restrictions have been imposed on Semedo, who has won three caps for the Portuguese national team.

Semedo joined Olympiacos in the summer of 2019, a switch that marked an end to his torrid time in Spain with Villarreal.

The centre-back came through the ranks at Sporting and played every minute of Olympiacos’ four Champions League qualifiers as they were knocked down to the Europa League by Ludogorets.