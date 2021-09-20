David Beckham’s son makes pro debut in the United States for a third-tier league

Romeo James Beckham signed his first contract as a professional footballer with the USL League One’s Fort Lauderdale CF, a third-tier football club in the United States.

The 19-year-old made his debut this Sunday night with Inter Miami’s reserved squad, where they drew 2-2 against Tormenta FC. The teenager played 79 minutes, and AS relayed the comments made by scouts who stated that Beckham was slightly lost on the field and could barely touch the ball.

Beckham had 19 touches losing possession ten times while going zero for six with his crosses and winning one of two on his ground duels. The teenager used the number 11 number and at times showed flashes of potential.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that he’s still raw and needs further development if he wants to pursue football as a career. Furthermore, Beckham wasn’t the only son of a former footballer playing for Fort Lauderdale.

Harvey Neville, son of Inter Miami manager Phil Neville, also stars for the USL League One.