Rebecca Loos claim of proof regarding David Beckham affair resurfaces as Netflix documentary is released

The Netflix documentary released on Wednesday to great fanfare and acclaim is a look back at David Beckham’s life from the point of view of the man himself.

How he sustained a magnificent career at the highest level including spells at Man United, Real Madrid and, towards the back end of his career, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Nothing is off limits as the viewers get taken right into the heart of the Man United dressing room when Sir Alex Ferguson aimed a boot at Beckham’s head.

We also understand the player’s mental state when England supporters hung an effigy of him from a bridge and blamed him for the Three Lions tumbling out of World Cup 98 after kicking out at Argentina’s Diego Simeone.

Even a suspected affair with former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, isn’t glossed over, with Victoria Beckham describing it as the most difficult time of her marriage.

Of course, the infamous interview that Loos gave in 2004 has resurfaced as a result of the documentary, and that’s perhaps something that the Beckham’s weren’t expecting but will have to live with.

Loos has long not been in the public eye, but she may be thrust back into it if newshounds decide to try and track her down.

“There is something I know about him, an intimate part of his body that I think only women who’ve been in bed with him would know,” she said back in 2004 whilst Beckham was at Real Madrid.

“I’m not talking about that. If I do ever need to talk about that, it will be in a court, not on television.”