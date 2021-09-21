Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has told Mikel Arteta how he can make better use of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has largely struggled for form since signing his new contract with the Gunners at the start of last season.

He did manage to finish as the club’s joint-top scorer last season, but he wasn’t among the top scorers in the Premier League.

And on evidence from this season, he doesn’t look like setting the world alight this time around, either, scoring just once in his first four games in what has been another underwhelming start for the Gunners.

Arsenal lost all of their first three games, though they have won twice since, beating Norwich City and most recently Burnley, a game Aubameyang led the line for.

The Gabon international did not particularly impress, and Arteta still needs to find a way to get the best out of him, something Ferdinand thinks he can help with.

“I don’t know if the club are playing to his strengths, they need to get the ball forward quicker,” he told Vibe with FIVE.

“If they get the ball forward quick and set him off, set him free running through teams… in full flow he is as good as most, he is just an unbelievable finisher.

“When he’s smiling he is on form and he makes Arsenal a considerably better team. They have no else who finishes chances like him.”