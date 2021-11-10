Embarrassment for Arsenal in pursuit of top transfer target

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a blow in their transfer pursuit of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international is establishing himself as a top young talent in Serie A, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn a big move sooner or later.

It certainly sounds like Vlahovic and the people working around him are confident of that as well – so much so that they won’t even pick up the phone to talk to Arsenal, according to Sky Sport Italia.

This is pretty brutal for the Gunners, who clearly face a long way back when it comes to persuading the biggest talents in world football that they can fulfil their ambitions at the Emirates Stadium.

Vlahovic is also linked with Juventus in Sky Italia’s report, though it seems the Turin giants would currently struggle to afford him.

That is apparently not the case for Arsenal, per the report, but Vlahovic just doesn’t seem prepared to even consider a move to the Gunners.

This is a big blow for Mikel Arteta as he tries to build an exciting project with the club and get them back to where they want to be, as a big signing up front seems an urgent priority right now.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks past his best and needs a younger replacement to come in, while Alexandre Lacazette is nearing the end of his contract.