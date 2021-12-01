Video: Diogo Jota powers home brilliant fourth goal for Liverpool as they run away with Merseyside Derby

Liverpool have gone 4-1 up in this very one-sided Merseyside Derby thanks to a delightful goal by Diogo Jota.

Watch below as the Portugal international smashes the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle, leaving Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with no chance…

Simply MAGNIFICENT from Diogo Jota ? The touch. The finish. Unstoppable!#PLonPrime #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/GsE1bAz7cH — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021

Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah have also scored at Goodison Park tonight as Liverpool enjoy themselves against their old manager Rafael Benitez.

The Spanish tactician controversially took the Everton job despite his history with Liverpool, and he won’t be enjoying the sight of his former club this evening.