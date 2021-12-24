Newcastle United are set to spend big in January, and part of this outlay could be on a player who has been dubbed as the ‘Brazilian Pogba’.

According to Sky Sports as cited by The Boot Room, Marseille midfielder Gerson has been added to Newcastle’s shortlist as they look to add quality and steel into their midfield and defence in the coming January transfer window in order to help them avoid the drop.

The Boot Room report refers to the 24-year-old confirming he was likened to Manchester United star Paul Pogba during his playing days in Fluminese, the Brazilian club the centre-mid started his career at.

Since then, Gerson has travelled to and from South America. Gerson was initially signed by Italian side Roma in 2016, spending a year on loan with Fiorentina before going back to South America in 2019 to play for Flamengo.

After winning two league titles with Flamengo, Gerson then returned to Europe with Marseille this summer where he has contributed to five goals in 21 games, also boasting an impressive 91% in pass completion.

At the time of writing Gerson has an estimated value of £16m as per transfermarkt, so any potential offer from Newcastle shouldn’t break the bank too much if this price was to realised.

However, Gerson’s contract runs until 2026 so Newcastle would likely need to dig a bit deeper into their pockets if they wanted to complete this signing.