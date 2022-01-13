Chelsea set remarkable new record…but it could also be a good omen for Liverpool or Arsenal

Chelsea have set a remarkable record by reaching yet another cup final following their Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham.

The Blues won 3-0 on aggregate over their London rivals, and the result means they are once again in a domestic cup final for the sixth consecutive season.

According to Opta Joe in the tweet below, this is a new record, with Chelsea now preparing to take on either Liverpool or Arsenal in this season’s final at Wembley…

6 – Last night saw @ChelseaFC become the first team in English football history to reach the final of one of the two major domestic cup competitions (FA Cup/League Cup) in six consecutive campaigns. Carefree. pic.twitter.com/2VuYGn3lC5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2022

Chelsea’s domestic cup final run, however, isn’t all good news, as they’ve only won one of those so far.

See below for that run in full, with their only victory coming when they beat Manchester United in the 2017/18 final:

2016/17: FA Cup final runners up vs Arsenal

2017/18: FA Cup winners vs Man Utd

2018/19: Carabao Cup final runners up vs Man City

2019/20: FA Cup final runners up vs Arsenal

2020/21: FA Cup final runner up vs Leicester

2021/22: Carabao Cup finalists

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can finally get their hands on a trophy in these domestic cup final clashes, but it won’t be easy, whoever they come up against.

Most CFC fans would probably rather play against Arsenal, with Liverpool the far stronger side overall, though it’s worth noting that the Gunners beat the west London giants in the 2016/17 and 2019/20 FA Cup finals.