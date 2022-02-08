Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is the current bookies’ favourite to be the next Manchester United manager this summer.

The Dutch tactician has impressed with his work at the Amsterdam Arena, and it’s previously seen him linked with big clubs like Barcelona and Tottenham.

There’s been growing speculation that Ten Hag could take over at Man Utd, however, and now it’s feeding through into the betting markets.

See below as Ten Hag is now the 6/4 favourite with Betfair, despite Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino long looking to be the most likely candidate…

Erik ten Hag 6/4

Mauricio Pochettino 5/2

Ralf Rangnick 5/1

Brendan Rodgers 13/2

Diego Simeone 12/1

Didier Deschamps 14/1

Antonio Conte 16/1

Zinedine Zidane 20/1

Bruno Lage 20/1

Luis Enrique 25/1

It would be interesting to see how Ten Hag’s success at Ajax would translate to a very different job at Old Trafford, but it would certainly be an exciting change of direction for the club.

Big names like Diego Simeone, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane are also still considered outsiders for the job.

Given that Conte only recently took over at Tottenham, that’s certainly an interesting insight into how stable his position is looking in north London.