Antonio Conte is enjoying a relatively strong start to his life as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

A handful of under-par performances aside, the North Londoners look a much more coherent outfit under the Italian’s tutelage.

Spurs are probably still a few players short of being able to genuinely challenge for titles, so are clearly not going to be happy if approaches are made for any of their players.

Conte will almost certainly expect to keep hold of his best players in order to be able to take his side to the next level, however, that doesn’t take into account whether the players themselves might like to move on.

For example, it’s not yet been a year since Harry Kane appeared destined to move to Manchester City, only for Spurs to dig their heels in and manage to rebuff their advances.

Intriguingly, The Telegraph are now reporting that it’s City’s rivals, Man United, that could come in for Kane at the end of the current campaign.

Current manager, Ralf Rangnick, will be moving upstairs to take on a sporting director role in the summer, and the German will have a role in who will replace him in the Old Trafford dugout.

Mauricio Pochettino seems one of the candidates to do just that, and his prior relationship with Kane is bound to put Daniel Levy and the Tottenham board on the back foot.

Particularly as The Telegraph suggest that the Argentinian will attempt to sign his former striker if he does take over at United.