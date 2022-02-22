Paul Scholes has claimed only one Manchester United player gets into the current Liverpool team, and it’s Paul Pogba.

According to The Metro, Scholes claimed: “only Pogba would get into Jurgen Klopp’s side of the current crop of United players.”

Pogba is out of contract in the summer and Scholes has mentioned how he sees Manchester United struggling without him. He’s unsure how his former club replace him and says: “if you are an opposing player going to Old Trafford and you are playing against Fred and McTominay ‘all day long’.”

Scholes has been openly critical of Pogba in the past but has no doubts about his ability, especially in comparison to Fred and Scott McTominay. As a midfield player, there isn’t many better to receive high praise from than someone who has won the lot with their club, like Scholes.