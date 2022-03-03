Premier League chief responds to Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea sale + discusses broadcast contracts in Russia

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has spoken out on Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The UK government are imposing sanctions on Russian companies and individuals at the moment in a bid to force the country’s hand after disturbing attacks in parts of Ukraine.

This means Abramovich now has little choice but to leave Chelsea, and one imagines a buyer will soon come in for one of the biggest football clubs in Europe, who have enjoyed tremendous success since the wealthy Russian bought them in 2003.

Speaking today, as quoted by the Telegraph’s Ben Rumsby in the thread below, Masters says he feels it’s the right decision by Abramovich to put the Blues up for sale, whilst adding that the Premier League were reviewing broadcasting contracts in Russia…

Masters says Abramovich has made “the right decision” to sell Chelsea. Kind of expected him to sit on the fence… — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) March 3, 2022

One hopes that cutting Russia off from the world in this way will eventually lead Vladimir Putin with little choice but to back away from the war now unfolding in eastern Europe.

Chelsea fans may well be anxious, however, about what this means for their club’s future, and will want new owners to come in quickly and ensure they continue along the path they’ve been on for the last two decades.