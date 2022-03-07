Newcastle United monitoring disgruntled Manchester United ace ahead of potential big money transfer

Newcastle United are monitoring the developing situation around Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford.

Following yesterday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to neighbours Manchester City, there has been something of an inquest at United, and reports today have emerged that one of the faces of the club is now considering his own future.

According to 90min, Rashford is unhappy at having falling down the pecking order under Ralf Rangnick, and is now considering whether staying at the club is the right thing for him to do.

Newcastle are one of the clubs said to be monitoring this situation, along with Arsenal and West Ham United.

The Magpies could certainly afford the Mancunian following their Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund takeover earlier in the season, and they are certainly in the market for higher quality forwards, something which Rashford, when on form, certainly is.

With the 24-year-old’s contract running out in 2023, with an option to extend this one extra year, United will have a big decision to make on his future should significant bids be submitted.

As per transfermarkt and CIES Football Observatory, Rashford remains a highly valuable asset for United, with the latest estimate of his value being £76.5m and 98 million Euros respectively.

Although, if Rashford’s poor form were to continue into next season it would likely see his value plummet further. He has recently returned from a significant injury lay off, so it is understandable he would not be operating at 100%.