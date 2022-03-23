Arsenal transfer target is fed up with life at current club and could be sent out on loan

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is reportedly “fed up” with life at the Bernabeu and could be allowed to leave on loan in the summer.

This is according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca, who add that Arsenal have shown an interest in Jovic in recent times, having tried to sign the Serbia international in January.

Jovic has previously shown enormous potential, having first caught Real Madrid’s eye while he was at Eintracht Frankfurt, though he just hasn’t been able to perform since his move to the Spanish capital.

Still, Arsenal may well still feel it’s worth gambling on Jovic, especially if the 24-year-old is made available in a low-risk loan move.

The Gunners are a little light up front after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in January, and things will most likely get even worse ahead of next season as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract in the summer.

Even if Jovic isn’t ideal, Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky right now, so would do well to keep an eye on his situation and offer him the chance to revive his career at the Emirates Stadium.

