Arsenal and Tottenham may reportedly have been handed a potentially significant transfer boost.

The north London duo have both been linked with Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in recent times by Planet Sport and other sources, and it could be that he’ll be available this summer.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Inter are prepared to evaluate any offers that come in for Martinez this summer, as they’re considering replacing him with Paulo Dybala.

Martinez could be a fine signing for Arsenal or Spurs, who would both benefit from reinforcements up front in the next transfer window.

For Arsenal, it’s surely vital that a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is found, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s likely departures when their contracts expire this summer will be another blow.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have the world class Harry Kane up front, but for how much longer?

The England international has been linked with Manchester United by the Daily Mirror, and if he leaves then Spurs could do a lot worse than replace him with Martinez.

Kane has also failed to commit his future to Tottenham, having recently been quoted by the Mirror as saying: “My main focus is finishing this season, I can’t control what’s going to happen in the future.”