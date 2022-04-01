“He thinks he’s better than Leeds” – Paul Robinson wants unsettled Leeds star gone

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson wants Leeds United to get rid of star player Raphinha, amid reports he is in negotiations to join Barcelona.

Raphinha has been Leeds United’s best player this season by some distance, helping the team thus far stay clear of the relegation zone despite a massive injury crisis and dip in form for a number of their other players this season.

The Brazilian’s performances have led to interest from a number of high profile clubs, with the most credible being the negotiations taking place over a move to Barcelona this summer.

However, Robinson, who made 118 appearances for The Whites during his playing career, believes Leeds should maximise this interest and not stand in the way of the 25-year-old who is rumoured to be unsettled.

He told MOT Leeds News: “After the last season that he’s had, there may be a little unrest in the dressing room and maybe he thinks, towards the end, that he’s better than Leeds.

“I wouldn’t stand in the way of a deal to let him go at all.”

Leeds will need to invest in their squad heavily in the summer in order to bring it’s depth up to Premier League standards, and the sale of Raphinha could help facilitate this.

While there is no £75m clause which can be triggered for him presuming Leeds stay in the division, they will likely demand a figure not far off of this in order to do a sale. HIs contracts runs until 2024, so Leeds have time to be able to hold clubs to ransom for the fee they want this summer.