Leeds United are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Birmingham City wonderkid George Hall.

The 17-year-old midfielder looks an outstanding talent, and it seems he’s attracting interest from the Premier League and the Bundesliga at the moment, according to the Daily Mail.

Leeds are joined by Southampton as the Premier League clubs who have been keeping an eye on Hall, according to the Mail’s report, and he’s bound to draw comparisons with Jude Bellingham.

Now at Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham started his career at Birmingham, becoming a first-team regular when he was still only 16 years of age.

Hall looks like another promising talent who is going to attract serious interest very early on in his career, and Leeds would do well to win the race for his signature.

The Yorkshire giants will want to put together a competitive squad for the future after making great progress in recent years.

Leeds ended a 16-year wait to return to the top flight last season, and they’ll be hoping to stay up this year, proving that they can then be a good stepping stone for club for a talent like Hall.