Tammy Abraham flattered by English interest

Roma striker Tammy Abraham couldn’t hide the delight on his face as journalists flattered the English forward with rumours of a return to England after a stellar debut season of football in Rome, following his move from Chelsea.

Abraham responded to many of the positive remarks with a wide, yet subdued smile, as he stressed his gratification towards Roma and their fans for their part in helping him enjoy an incredible first season in Italy.

“To be doing what I’m doing now, for a great club like Roma – I can’t really describe the feeling. Coming off the back of a difficult season at Chelsea where I wasn’t really playing games to coming here and shining again – it’s like a dream come true for me.”

Abraham then aggregated this response, further reinforcing his enjoyment of football this season, and trying to ignore any external admiration.

“I’m happy playing my football, of course, you hear the little rumours here and there, different people interested but clearly for me I’m doing the right thing – people are watching. Credit to my teammates, the staff the manager – they have a big part to play in how well I’m doing.”

Abraham has scored 24 goals in 46 games this season, including eight in 10 Europa Conference League matches, making it the most prolific debut season for a Roma player in the club’s history. Abraham’s fine spell abroad has provoked the rumour mill to once again start churning, with London rivals Arsenals and Chelsea the most likely suitors for the forward. Arsenal will be looking for a new number nine to lead their line next season should Lacazette depart, however, it is believed that Chelsea have a £68million buy-back clause for their former man, which comes into effect in the summer of 2023.