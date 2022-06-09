Richarlison responds to rumours claiming he would prefer a move to Chelsea, Real Madrid, or PSG

Richarlison has taken to Twitter to respond to rumours claiming he has asked to leave Everton, with Chelsea, Real Madrid, or PSG his preferred destination.

The Brazilian forward may have to be sold by Everton this summer due to increasing financial difficulty at the club. Richarlison has been linked to a host of clubs, with one source claiming he has asked to leave, with three European clubs listed as his preferred clubs to join, as seen in the tweet below.

Translated into English, the tweet reads: “Richarlison wants to leave Everton and has asked to be traded. The player gave preference to three clubs: Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.”

However, Richarlison himself has now replied to this tweet, expressing his views on the rumours being posted, as seen in the tweet below.

Again, translated into English, the tweet reads: “Crazy is who trusts these sources.”

The 25-year-old is clearly unhappy at the rumours being spread about him, but it doesn’t mean he won’t be leaving the club in the summer.

Richarlison is one of Everton’s most valuable players, so if the club are desperate for cash this summer, then he could be sold to generate funds.

