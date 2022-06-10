Spurs interested in 23-year-old Serie A defendeer

Tottenham Hotspur look certain to miss out on Alessandro Bastoni and could be forced to sound out possible alternatives.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Bastoni’s agent, Tullio Tinti, recently poured cool water on suggestions his star client could join Antonio Conte in London.

“Bastoni will certainly remain at Inter,” Tinti told reporters (as quoted by Football Italia).

“He has a contract with Inter, he is happy to play at Inter and there’s no problem.”

Following Tinti’s admission that Bastoni is set for at least one more season at the San Siro, Conte’s Lilywhites, who are expected to sign a new left-footed centre-back, have turned their attention to Roma’s Roger Ibanez.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims the 23-year-old Roma defender has emerged as a target for Conte.

Ibanez still has three years left on his deal, so a summer transfer this year won’t be an easy deal to complete.

Having featured in 51 matches, in all competitions, throughout the 2021-22 season, the Brazilian is also an essential player for manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur may also find it difficult to convince the South American to leave Italy.

Discussing what he wants to achieve at Roma last year, Ibanez said: “Everything! But we have to try to do our best and try to win a Scudetto.”