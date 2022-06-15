Manchester United in final stages of negotiating major signing, but obstacles remain

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly in the final stages of negotiating the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has been dominating headlines recently as his future at the Nou Camp looks in major doubt, with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag now in charge at Man Utd.

It looks like the Red Devils are advancing in talks over signing De Jong, but some obstacles remain, according to the print edition of Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The issue still seems to be disagreements over the player’s price, with Barcelona said to be demanding as much as €100million for De Jong, according to the report.

Frenkie de Jong is wanted by Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham to hold farewell talks with 25-year-old
Talks held: Serie A star trying to get summer transfer to Arsenal
Man United considering transfer move for Serie A ace who looks perfect for Ten Hag’s style

That seems a lot for someone who hasn’t exactly set the world alight in recent times, though it’s also understandable why Ten Hag might be keen to work with the 25-year-old again.

De Jong makes sense as someone who could improve United’s midfield next season, following a disappointing season in which none of Paul Pogba, Fred or Scott McTominay really impressed.

More Stories Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.