Manchester United in final stages of negotiating major signing, but obstacles remain

Manchester United are reportedly in the final stages of negotiating the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has been dominating headlines recently as his future at the Nou Camp looks in major doubt, with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag now in charge at Man Utd.

It looks like the Red Devils are advancing in talks over signing De Jong, but some obstacles remain, according to the print edition of Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The issue still seems to be disagreements over the player’s price, with Barcelona said to be demanding as much as €100million for De Jong, according to the report.

That seems a lot for someone who hasn’t exactly set the world alight in recent times, though it’s also understandable why Ten Hag might be keen to work with the 25-year-old again.

De Jong makes sense as someone who could improve United’s midfield next season, following a disappointing season in which none of Paul Pogba, Fred or Scott McTominay really impressed.