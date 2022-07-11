Juventus make an approach for Arsenal star who featured more than any other player last season

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Juventus have contacted Arsenal over the availability of Gabriel Magalhaes as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

Gabriel played a pivotal role in helping The Gunners finish in a European place last season, after missing out the year before. The Brazilian defender played the most Premier League minutes out of the whole Arsenal squad, showing how important he is to Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus are willing to listen to offers for Dutch defender De Ligt, meaning they will have to target a replacement this summer.

The report claims that Juventus have contacted Arsenal over the availability of Gabriel, to replace De Ligt this transfer window.

Gabriel (centre) in action for Arsenal.
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United have scouted Premier League star, but Arsenal still leading race for transfer
Frustration for Ten Hag as Man United didn’t deliver one of his top transfer targets on time
Video: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel smiles when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Arsenal won’t have to look very far for Gabriel’s replacement.

Despite Gabriel being a regular in the North London side, with William Saliba returning from his loan spell at Marseille, the Frenchman could slot in and replace Gabriel with ease.

Saliba enjoyed an excellent season in his home country, earning himself a call-up to the French national team.

If Arsenal can receive a sizeable fee for Gabriel, then it might not be the worst business in the world, with his replacement ready to come in without Arsenal having to hunt the transfer market.

More Stories Gabriel Magalhaes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.