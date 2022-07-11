Juventus have contacted Arsenal over the availability of Gabriel Magalhaes as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

Gabriel played a pivotal role in helping The Gunners finish in a European place last season, after missing out the year before. The Brazilian defender played the most Premier League minutes out of the whole Arsenal squad, showing how important he is to Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus are willing to listen to offers for Dutch defender De Ligt, meaning they will have to target a replacement this summer.

The report claims that Juventus have contacted Arsenal over the availability of Gabriel, to replace De Ligt this transfer window.

Arsenal won’t have to look very far for Gabriel’s replacement.

Despite Gabriel being a regular in the North London side, with William Saliba returning from his loan spell at Marseille, the Frenchman could slot in and replace Gabriel with ease.

Saliba enjoyed an excellent season in his home country, earning himself a call-up to the French national team.

If Arsenal can receive a sizeable fee for Gabriel, then it might not be the worst business in the world, with his replacement ready to come in without Arsenal having to hunt the transfer market.