Juventus want Man United midfielder in exchange for Rabiot

Manchester United have reacted to Sunday’s shocking defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion by turning their attention back to the transfer market.

Although Erik ten Hag views Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong as his top summer target, it is becoming increasingly more likely that the Red Devils will not be able to bring the former Ajax midfielder to Old Trafford.

In an effort to bring in at least one new midfielder to rival the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay for the right to be the Red Devils’ first-choice defensive midfielder, according to recent reports, the 20-time league winners are eyeing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot.

? EXCL: Man Utd United working on deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. #MUFC must decide if they proceed irrespective of ongoing De Jong pursuit or await outcome of that before deciding. 27yo France midfielder has 1yr on #Juve contract @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/kUM6VeImK7 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 8, 2022

It would be fair to say, considering how poor their 2022-23 season started after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Graham Potter’s Seagulls, that interest in Rabiot has been sparked out of panic, rather than foreplanning.

Although a deal to bring the France international to Old Trafford is still far from being completed, according to a report from Juve Dipendenza, the Old Lady are interested in McTominay moving the other way.

Scott McTominay to Juventus?

McTominay has been with United his entire career. Having joined their prestigious youth academy all the way back in 2002, the Scotland international, now a fully-fledged senior player, is embarking on a hugely important campaign.

It feels unlikely that ten Hag would sanction a move to Serie A for his number 39, especially considering how short of options the Dutchman is already.

Losing McTominay in favour of Rabiot would almost be a pointless and counterproductive deal. However, while we don’t expect it to materialise, stranger things have happened, so keep your eyes peeled.