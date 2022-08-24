Manchester United end their pursuit of midfielder after securing Casemiro

Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The De Jong to Manchester United saga has been ongoing for what feels like the whole summer. De Jong appears to be happy at Barcelona, but with the financial difficulties the Spanish club face, they’ve not been afraid to try and offload some players this summer.

Manchester United recently secured the signing of Brazilian Casemiro, finally bringing in a midfielder after struggling at the beginning of the season.

Many suggested that De Jong may be brought in to partner Casemiro, but according to The Athletic, Manchester United’s pursuit of the Barcelona midfielder is considered done.

Casemiro will undoubtedly improve Manchester United’s midfield, but if Erik ten Hag wants to take them to the next level and begin to compete in the top four, another midfield recruit may be necessary.

Christian Eriksen has been utilised in a deeper role at times this season, despite usually operating in a more advanced position.

De Jong may have been the ideal solution for United, but possibly an expensive one, so targeting a younger midfielder to learn and develop from Casemiro could be a smart, long-term move.