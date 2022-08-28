Liverpool have advantage over Real Madrid in race for Bellingham for one key reason

Liverpool FC
Borussia Dortmund and England’s Jude Bellingham looks destined to be football’s next big thing, and according to recent reports, it is only a matter of time before the talented midfielder leaves the Bundesliga.

Following what has been a truly remarkable rise in European football, the 19-year-old, who signed for Dortmund from Birmingham City for £22.5m in 2020, is now a fully-fledged international and will be integral to the Three Lions’ future.

In line with his monumental rise, as well as his sky-high potential, Bellingham is of course beginning to rack up some serious interest.

Rumoured to be wanted by both Real Madrid and Liverpool, according to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, it is the Premier League side who have the advantage due to Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with the Black and Yellows.

Having managed the German side from 2008 to 2015 and lifting five major trophies, including the 2010-11 and 2011-12 Bundesliga titles, Klopp was arguably the club’s most successful manager and will forever be written in Signal Iduna Park folklore.

Set to take advantage of his long-standing relationship with his old club, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Black and Yellows prioritise Klopp’s pursuit of Bellingham over Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos.

However, even though it is extremely unlikely that Bellingham will be sold this summer, the January window, as well as next summer, will certainly reveal Dortmund’s stance on their impressive teenager.

