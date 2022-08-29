Liverpool will be looking for a last-minute signing in the coming days but are yet to make an approach to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

After injuries to Naby Keita and Thiago, Liverpool could be in the market for a midfielder in the last few days of the transfer window.

Liverpool struggled in the opening three games of the Premier League season, potentially pushing the club to pursue further reinforcements in the current transfer window.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on whether Liverpool are going to bring in new additions before the window slams shut.

“Liverpool have not made proposals or started talks for Ruben (Neves) over the weekend, but Jurgen Klopp and the club board are looking for a last-minute opportunity with favourable economic conditions, not crazy,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via Substack.

Liverpool fans have been crying out for a new midfielder for some time now, especially due to some of their most established players not entering the latter years of their careers.

Bringing in a younger talent who can slot in and make an immediate impact would appear to be an ideal solution, and Wolves midfielder Neves would fit this profile. However, Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool are yet to make an approach for the midfielder, and it seems unlikely to Bruno Lage would allow him to leave the club this summer.