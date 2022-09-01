(Photos) Antony in Manchester United colours for the first time as transfer officially announced

Antony is finally a Manchester United player after a protracted transfer saga throughout the summer.

The Brazil international has been officially announced as Man Utd’s latest signing today, with BBC Sport claiming he’s joined for a fee of around £82million.

Antony was a star player at Ajax, and will be someone Erik ten Hag knows well from his time in charge of the Dutch giants before his move to Old Trafford earlier in the summer.

It looks like good business for the pair to be reunited in Manchester, and images are now appearing of Antony sporting his new shirt following an official announcement on the club’s website…

It seems Antony has not yet received a squad number, but one imagines that will be announced imminently.

United fans will be eager to see this exciting young talent in action as soon as possible, with a debut against Arsenal this weekend perhaps a possibility.

