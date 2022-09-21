Bayern Munich could activate secret clause to sack Julian Nagelsmann and hire Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich could reportedly make use of a secret clause in order to sack Julian Nagelsmann if their poor form continues.

If they do so, it seems that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is admired by the club’s board, so could be in line to replace Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena, according to Bild.

Although Nagelsmann won the title with Bayern last season, he’s got off to a poor start to this campaign, and it may be that his position is now in serious danger.

Tuchel is also a big name who is currently available after his surprise recent sacking by Chelsea, so it might be tempting for the Bavarian giants to make the most of this opportunity to snap him up before someone else does.

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea and many fans will be disappointed that new owner Todd Boehly got rid of him so quickly.

Graham Potter has come in to replace the German tactician, which looks a slightly risky move, even if he did a hugely impressive job at Brighton.

It seems inevitable that Tuchel will land himself another top job in the near future, but it will be interesting to see if that ends up being Bayern or someone else.