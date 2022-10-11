Wolves’ number one target rejects the chance to manage club

Wolves are still searching for a manager following their decision to sack Bruno Lage and the Premier League club has been turned down by their number one target for the role.

Wolves sacked Lage last week following the club’s poor start to the season as they currently find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone having won just one of their opening nine games.

The Midlands club’s number one target to replace the Portuguese coach was former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by the La Liga club recently following a similarly poor start to their season in Spain.

However, according to the BBC, the Spanish coach has turned down Wolves’ offer.

Lopetegui met with the Premier League side’s chairman Jeff Shi recently over the vacant manager’s job at Molineux following the sacking of Bruno Lage, states the report, but ultimately said no due to his father not being well.

According to Guillem Balague via the BBC: “the personal and professional timing did not coincide.”

Wolves’ search will have to continue and it is something they will want to be sorted fast as their situation looks bleak at present.