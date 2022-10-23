(Video) Hugo Lloris mistake leads to Callum Wilson opening scoring against Spurs

Newcastle United have opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a bizarre error by Hugo Lloris.

Lloris ran out of his area to try and meet a long ball from Newcastle’s Fabian Schar, before running into Callum Wilson and falling to the floor.

Taking advantage of the open net, Wilson calmly chipped the ball over Lloris and the scrambling Spurs defenders to make it 1-0. After a lengthy VAR check for a possible foul on the Spurs goalkeeper, the Magpies were awarded the goal. Take a look at the opener below:

?? "Lloris believes he was fouled" A brilliant finish from Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead against Spurs pic.twitter.com/qSvbIct9nB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2022

Eddie Howe’s side now lead third-placed Tottenham, who are unbeaten at home so far this season.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.