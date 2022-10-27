FA confirm punishment for Jurgen Klopp after incident during Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

The FA have confirmed the punishment for Jurgen Klopp after an incident which occurred during the Liverpool vs Manchester City game this month. 

During the game between Liverpool and Manchester City earlier this month, Klopp expressed his anger towards one of the officials by appearing to scream in his face after the linesman failed to give a decision Liverpool’s way.

The Liverpool manager was charged for the incident, and the FA have now revealed his punishment, with Klopp receiving a £30,000 fine, but no touchline ban.

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) Todd Boehly spotted with agent of Chelsea transfer target
Supercomputer predicts how far England will go in the 2022 World Cup
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Arsenal midfielder discussions, Chelsea agent contact, and more

The fine is likely to be a mere drop in the ocean for someone like Klopp, who will be thankful he doesn’t have to spend a game sat in the stands.

His behaviour was undoubtedly unacceptable, but the punishment is probably fair as he was simply caught up in the moment.

Klopp accepted the charge and during his post-match interview agreed with the referee’s decision to send him off.

“In the end, probably deserved,” said Klopp on his red card, as quoted by The Mirror.

The Liverpool manager may not get let off as lightly if an incident like this occurs again in the near future, so he may have to tone himself down in upcoming games.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.