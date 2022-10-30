Ashworth will do whatever to bring £60m speedster to Newcastle

Newcastle United are said to ‘absolutely love’ Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby and are very interested in bringing the French star to St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe is said to want another winger at the club and Diaby was the Magpies’ top target during the last transfer window but opted to stay in Germany for another year.

Back in July, The Telegraph reported that Newcastle had ended their pursuit of Diaby due to Leverkusen placing a £60m asking price on the French star but the Premier League club are still interested in bringing the winger to England.

Diaby has a contract at Leverkusen until 2025 and has not been in the same form as he was last season but the 23-year-old has a lot of potential and could end up being a star under Howe.

When asked if Newcastle were set to prioritise Diaby or James Maddison, journalist Dean Jones disclosed that he wasn’t sure if there was a hierarchy on the North East outfit’s wish list.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Jones said: “I don’t know if there’s necessarily a priority between these two.

“They both kind of have a similar role in mind despite the fact that they’re pretty different players. That right-side of the attack is something that they’re looking at, it’s always been the intention to bring more creativity to the frontline.

“Obviously, Alexander Isak came in, and we haven’t really been able to see enough of him, but Diaby is somebody they absolutely love in what he can bring on both flanks, to be honest, and the pace, and the way runs at people.”