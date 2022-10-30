Video: Martin Odegaard rifles into the top corner as Arsenal continue to punish Nottingham Forest

Martin Odegaard scored his first and Arsenal’s fifth of the game as Nottingham Forest capitulated in the second half.

Arsenal went into half-time with a one-goal lead, and Forest would have been optimistic that they’d be able to punish Arsenal on the counterattack.

A quickfire Reiss Nelson double followed by a long-range stunner from Thomas Partey made it four for Arsenal early on in the second half, and Odegaard added Arsenal’s fifth later on in the half.

