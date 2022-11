Leicester City look set to lose Kolo Toure from their coaching setup, with the former Arsenal defender heavily linked with a managers role.

Toure is currently the first-team coach at Leicester, working closely with manager Brendan Rodgers.

However, Rodgers may have to prepare for life without the former Arsenal defender, as he’s set to take on a managerial role.

According to Football Insider, Wigan Athletic are considering appointing Toure as their first-team manager.