Tottenham are yet to play Djed Spence this season, and Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the situation for his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

Spence looked a terrific prospect on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, and it’s slightly surprising he’s not yet been given much of an opportunity to make an impact at his new club.

Spurs fans will surely have been excited when Spence arrived in the summer, but they’ll now likely be a bit confused as to why they’ve barely seen him in action yet this season.

According to Romano, one of the reasons is that Antonio Conte tends to prefer experience, with Spence brought in more as a player for the future rather than the present.

The transfer news expert adds that there will be a further decision on Spence when Conte talks to the Tottenham board soon.

“There’s already speculation about Djed Spence’s future after a difficult start at Tottenham,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that Spence is not playing because Antonio Conte wants experienced players and Spence is considered a talent for the future. Tottenham were always frontrunners in the summer and they are convinced he’s going to be a great investment for the future of the club.

“In terms of a January loan, no decision has been made yet; we will see what happens when Conte meets the board and decides the next steps.”