Rafael Leao has netted Portugal’s sixth of the night after an outstanding performance from the squad.

Leao is one of the most sought-after talents in football right now and has just made his price tag even higher after his exceptional goal on the world’s biggest stage.

The Portuguese oversaw a rampant and dominant performance against Switzerland in a Round of 16 tie that finished 6-1 in Portugal’s favour.

21-year-old Goncalo Ramos scored a hattrick in his first World Cup start as Fernando Santos’ side booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals, in which they will face Morocco.

Even Leao's joined the party!! ?? This Portugal side are going to take some stopping! ? How far do you think they can get…? ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/J4g1VtYqIF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

Footage courtesy of ITV.