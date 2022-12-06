(Video) Rafael Leao rounds off exceptional Portugal performance with superb goal

Rafael Leao has netted Portugal’s sixth of the night after an outstanding performance from the squad. 

Leao is one of the most sought-after talents in football right now and has just made his price tag even higher after his exceptional goal on the world’s biggest stage.

The Portuguese oversaw a rampant and dominant performance against Switzerland in a Round of 16 tie that finished 6-1 in Portugal’s favour.

21-year-old Goncalo Ramos scored a hattrick in his first World Cup start as Fernando Santos’ side booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals, in which they will face Morocco.

