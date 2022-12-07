Newcastle United have been urged to make a big statement in the transfer market by signing West Ham’s best player Declan Rice.

The England international is currently shining for the national team at the 2022 World Cup, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move to one of the top six in the Premier League or perhaps a major club elsewhere in Europe.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that Newcastle should try to ensure they’re in the race for Rice’s signature.

“I think he suits Newcastle,” Agbonlahor said. “I think he’d be a great signing for them.

“It would be a big statement from Newcastle. Going and taking West Ham’s best player would show pulling power from Newcastle.”

The Magpies could surely afford to sign the 23-year-old, though it remains to be seen if they’d be able to lure him to St James’ Park just yet when they’re still early on in their bid to become a top four club competing for major trophies.

Rice may favour a more established name for now, but at the same time there could be some appeal to becoming a focal point in this Newcastle project.