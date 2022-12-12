Tottenham looking to get huge deal over the line with talks set to begin this week

Tottenham will enter talks with Antonio Conte this week in order to tie the Italian coach down to a long-term contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Spurs boss was recently tipped to take over the Juventus job at the end of the season by Italian media and the 53-year-old spent some time in Turin during the mid-season break for the World Cup, reports the Evening Standard.

However, Tottenham are optimistic that Conte is happy at the London club and expect him to commit his long-term future.

Conte’s current contract expires at the end of the season and Spurs have scheduled talks between the Italian coach, chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici for this week, in order to move towards getting a deal over the line, reports the Evening Standard.

Conte is a very ambitious coach with very high expectations when it comes to being supported with transfers.

The former Chelsea coach will want assurances over plans for the January transfer window and beyond as he looks to take Spurs to the next level.

According to the Evening Standard, Spurs have the option to extend the 53-year-old’s current deal by another year but they want to tie him down on improved terms for the long haul.

This would be a huge deal should Tottenham get it over the line as Conte is one of the best coaches in world football and is capable of taking the club to where they want to be.