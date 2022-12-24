Manager expects 26-year-old Newcastle target to stay

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent months.

The Magpies are looking to add more creativity to their midfield and the 26-year-old England international has been identified as a target.

However, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has now revealed that he expects Maddison to stay at the club for now and that he’s not worried about losing the playmaker.

As quoted by Mirror, he said: “They have signed players who have improved the dynamic of the team. They’re trying to build something there, they’ll improve and get better. I’m sure they’ll strengthen their squad, and they’ll have the motivation to stay there.

The 26-year-old is certainly one of the best attacking midfielders in the league and he deserves to play at a higher level. Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are well on course to secure European qualification this season.

A move to St James’ Park could be an attractive option for Maddison and Newcastle have the financial means to tempt Leicester City as well.

The player will have just one year left on his contract at the end of the season and the Foxes will have to consider selling him soon if he refuses to sign an extension with them.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks.