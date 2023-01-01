Rio Ferdinand has already decided player of the year & young player of the year winners after latest Arsenal win

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has stated that Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is surely already the young player of the year after his superb form for the Gunners.

Saka has taken his game up to another level this season, helping Mikel Arteta’s side to a surprise seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The 21-year-old also shone for England at the World Cup this winter, and Ferdinand has stated his opinion that he’s clearly the best young player in the league, while Manchester City striker Erling Haaland should get the senior player of the year award.

See below for Ferdinand’s tweet as he responded to Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Brighton…

#saka is PL young player of the year already….hand it to him asap….and give Haaland the senior award too while ya at it!! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 31, 2022

Arsenal fans will hope Saka stays fit and keeps up his terrific form, as they’ve already suffered a major scare with the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t have much depth in his squad, so surely needs to keep the rest of his best players fully fit and at the top of their game for the coming weeks and months.