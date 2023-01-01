Rio Ferdinand has already decided player of the year & young player of the year winners after latest Arsenal win

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has stated that Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is surely already the young player of the year after his superb form for the Gunners.

Saka has taken his game up to another level this season, helping Mikel Arteta’s side to a surprise seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The 21-year-old also shone for England at the World Cup this winter, and Ferdinand has stated his opinion that he’s clearly the best young player in the league, while Manchester City striker Erling Haaland should get the senior player of the year award.

See below for Ferdinand’s tweet as he responded to Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Brighton…

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta expresses “excitement” at the moment Arsenal players displayed elite mentality after Brighton win
“Now the story is different” – Manchester United given boost in pursuit of forward transfer
Manchester United reportedly tracking Bundesliga attacker

Arsenal fans will hope Saka stays fit and keeps up his terrific form, as they’ve already suffered a major scare with the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t have much depth in his squad, so surely needs to keep the rest of his best players fully fit and at the top of their game for the coming weeks and months.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Erling Haaland Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.