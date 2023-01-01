Newcastle United ready to try again for TWO big-name summer targets this January

Newcastle United could reportedly be set to try again for the signings of James Maddison and Christian Pulisic this January after failing to bring them in during the summer.

Sky Sports claim the Magpies are likely to be active this winter, with Eddie Howe apparently keen to strengthen in both midfield and attack.

Maddison has long been linked as one of Newcastle’s priorities, and it seems he’s still firmly on their radar, though the report also suggests that Pulisic might be a more realistic option for this transfer window.

The USA international hasn’t been a regular for Chelsea, whereas Maddison is arguably Leicester’s most important player.

Newcastle made some superb signings a year ago when they brought in Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, so it will be interesting to see if they can show their ambition again this January.

