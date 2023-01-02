(Video) Wissa scores moments after VAR rules out volley, Brentford lead Liverpool 2-0

Brentford FC Liverpool FC
Yoane Wissa has doubled Brentford’s lead against Liverpool.

The Bees, who are playing in front of a packed home crowd, have so far been rampant against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

After opening the game’s scoring thanks to an Ibrahima Konate own goal, Brentford’s reward has been doubled through a header from Wissa, who is standing in for the injured Ivan Toney.

Remarkably, Wissa could have a brace had his earlier effort, which came moments before his header, not been ruled out by VAR for offside.

Incredible scenes.

