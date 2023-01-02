(Video) Wissa scores moments after VAR rules out volley, Brentford lead Liverpool 2-0

Yoane Wissa has doubled Brentford’s lead against Liverpool.
The Bees, who are playing in front of a packed home crowd, have so far been rampant against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.
After opening the game’s scoring thanks to an Ibrahima Konate own goal, Brentford’s reward has been doubled through a header from Wissa, who is standing in for the injured Ivan Toney.
Remarkably, Wissa could have a brace had his earlier effort, which came moments before his header, not been ruled out by VAR for offside.
Incredible scenes.
WISSA HAS MADE IT TWO! ?
Jurgen Klopp can’t believe what he’s watching! ? pic.twitter.com/sNfjgCNrxi
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2023