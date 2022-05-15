Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry both headed home to completely flip the game on its head against Everton.

Wissa flicked home a Christian Eriksen corner before Henry rose above Anthony Gordon to give Brentford the lead.

The early red card for Everton left them with a difficult task keeping hold of their lead, and they had very little of the ball in the second half, as Brentford pressed to equalise.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

Brentford have fought back again! ? What a header this is from Yoane Wissa! ? pic.twitter.com/T4rqg9QIy0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

BRENTFORD LEAD! ? Rico Henry with a brilliant header to put the Bees in front at Goodison! pic.twitter.com/2yy0B84MgC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

A quick double by Brentford and they take a 3-2 lead! Rico Henry scores this time for Brentford, can Everton comeback? ?: @USA_Network #EVEBRE | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/Ftq9szyV7L — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2022

It’s never easy playing with ten men, especially when battling towards the relegation zone. Branthwaite’s red card was costly, as Everton started the game excellently.