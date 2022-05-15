Video: Wissa and Henry flip game on its head with quickfire double against Everton

Brentford FC Everton FC
Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry both headed home to completely flip the game on its head against Everton.

Wissa flicked home a Christian Eriksen corner before Henry rose above Anthony Gordon to give Brentford the lead.

The early red card for Everton left them with a difficult task keeping hold of their lead, and they had very little of the ball in the second half, as Brentford pressed to equalise.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

It’s never easy playing with ten men, especially when battling towards the relegation zone. Branthwaite’s red card was costly, as Everton started the game excellently.

