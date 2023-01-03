Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has returned to first-team training following his injury lay off and the player is expected to be in action at the weekend.

Newcastle will take on Sheffield Wednesday in our FA Cup clash this weekend and it will be interesting to see if the Swedish international is fit to start the game.

According to a report from Telegraph, Isak is currently looking fitter and sharper than when he arrived from Real Sociedad for a £60 million fee in august.

Apparently, the forward has regained his full speed and mobility and club insiders believe that the player had initially arrived from the Spanish club with a slight injury.

The Newcastle fans will certainly be delighted with the development and they will be hoping that Isak can continue to showcase his quality in the Premier League and score goals consistently for them.

Newcastle have paid a massive fee for him and the player will be expected to guide his new club to the Champions League this season.

The Magpies are currently in the top four and their recent forms suggest that they will be one of the favourites to finish in the European qualifying positions at the end of the season.