Alexander Isak in action for Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool picked up a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend after a late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai salvaged a draw for the team.

Former Newcastle United Striker Alan Shearer has now claimed that he was expecting Alexander Isak to step up and take the late penalty against his former team.

The 26-year-old striker was heavily booed by the home fans upon his return to Newcastle. Shearer felt that he should have shown the mettle to step up and take the pressure penalty to grind out a point for his team.

Shearer on Alexander Isak and the penalty

Shearer said (h/t Liverpool Echo): “I wanted him to go and take it. I was thinking ‘Come on, you’ve been absolutely battered. Lets see what you’ve got. Go and grab the ball and take the penalty.'”

Isak has had a disappointing time at Liverpool since joining the club, and he was plagued with injuries last season. He has scored four goals for Liverpool in all competitions since joining the club. Liverpool paid a club record fee to sign the player, and surely they would have expected a lot more from him.

It remains to be seen whether the Swedish international can turn things around and get back to his best. He was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Newcastle, and there is no doubt that he can be a world-class player on his day.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool made the right call

In hindsight, the decision to give Szoboszlai a chance to score the late penalty was wise. The pressure on Isak would have been enormous, and a miss could have shattered his confidence. On the other hand, the Hungarian has been a trusted performer for Liverpool since joining the club, and he has been exceptional when it comes to penalties and free-kicks.

Liverpool needed to salvage the draw against Newcastle, and they could not have taken a chance with the late penalty.