Chelsea are in contact with the agent of Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro ahead of a potential January transfer window move. 

Regular injuries to Reece James has forced Graham Potter to shoehorn certain players into his position due to a lack of cover. Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are two players to have played in an unfamiliar role at right wing-back, so some cover for James could be a priority for Chelsea in the next couple of transfer windows.

Now, according to journalist Simon Phillips, speaking to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are in contact with the agent of Sporting Lisbon defender Porro.

The report claims that Porro has a release clause of £40m and Porro will only be available if an interested club pay this price.

Signing competition and cover for James will be massively important considering his current injury record.

Cesar Azpilicueta has been playing in his role in his absence, but he hasn’t got the physicality to play in a similar way to James. James is best getting up and down the pitch using his athleticism – something Azpilicueta can’t replicate,

