Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is set to be offered a bumper new contract after a sensation season.

Odegaard is one of the main reasons Arsenal are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League this season. The Norwegian has been made captain of Arsenal despite being just 24 years old and his performances on the pitch have certainly warranted a captaincy role.

Throughout his younger years, Odegaard has gotten used to bouncing between clubs. At the age of 24, Odegaard has already played in four different countries, and Arsenal are now looking to make sure he stays in England for the foreseeable future.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are looking to tie Odegaard down to a new deal, increasing his salary from €6m to around €10m, making him one of the highest-paid players in Arsenal’s squad.

It’s no surprise to see Arsenal looking to extend the contract of Odegaard so soon after signing him on a permanent deal. After a slow start, Odegaard has now established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in world football, never mind the Premier League.