Senior staff at Liverpool are reportedly happy with how Darwin Nunez is doing, despite what many will feel has been a slightly disappointing start to the season.

The Uruguay international looked a world class talent in his time at former club Benfica, and that persuaded Liverpool to pay big money for him in the summer.

Still, a lot of Nunez’s performances have been slightly erratic so far, with plenty of big chances missed, and an early moment of badness as he picked up a red card on his home debut earlier in the season.

According to Alan Shearer in The Athletic, however, it seems everyone at Liverpool is very happy with what they’re seeing from Nunez in terms of his movement and his mentality.

“10 goals isn’t such a bad marker. In the Premier League era, only Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres, Daniel Sturridge, Salah and Diogo Jota have got there sooner for Liverpool,” Shearer said.

“A deeper dig into those 15 ‘big’ misses paints a more nuanced picture — eight of them were on target and two hit the woodwork.

“Speak to senior people at Liverpool and they’ll tell you how much they love his movement, his pace and power and how Nunez always comes back for more.

“There was that early, idiotic moment when he was sent off against Crystal Palace and perhaps that dented his confidence, but supporters have stuck by him and that tells its own story.”

Not every signing can hit the ground running like legendary LFC figures such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk did, so perhaps Nunez will come good before too long.