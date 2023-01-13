Exclusive: Christian Falk reckons Jurgen Klopp would interested in surprise alternative to Bellingham transfer if Dortmund move fails

Christian Falk has shared his belief that Jurgen Klopp may be willing to spend a significant sum on Joško Gvardiol should Liverpool fail to land Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Merseysiders have made the 19-year-old their top target for the end of the season, though it’s expected that further forays into the window will focus primarily on additions in the middle of the park.

“It would be good for Liverpool if Joško Gvardiol stays another season as they can’t do two transfers like Bellingham and Gvardiol – they’d have to pay about €100m,” the BILD reporter exclusively told CaughtOffside.

“Christopher Nkunku is going to Chelsea this summer, so Leipzig will be losing one player and getting a lot of money in return, which means there’s no need to sell another. There aren’t so many clubs that can pay the fee.

“If Liverpool fail to land Jude Bellingham and have the money free, they’ve shown previously that they’re willing to spend a lot of money on a defender.

“It could work out for Liverpool and it’s worth remembering that Jurgen Klopp is very aware of what’s happening in the Bundesliga, so I think he’d be keen.

“I believe Gvardiol would like to make the next step and will certainly consider his options if there’s an offer on the table. If a Premier League club wants to pay this kind of money in the summer, Leipzig’s position on the matter will change.”

With Joel Matip’s future somewhat up in the air in light of a contract set to expire in 2024 and Joe Gomez still having much to prove with regard to his ability to safeguard the future of the backline alongside Ibrahima Konate beyond Virgil van Dijk, a move for a top, young centre-half seems inevitable in the relatively near future.

Whether one will form the focus of our transfer efforts – as far a gigantic sum is concerned – remains to be seen.

Given the overbearing nature of Liverpool’s midfield concerns, logic dictates that the middle of the park will take pride of place in their recruitment team’s plans for the summer transfer window.